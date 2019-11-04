Mumbai University gets Indianised costume for stage dignitaries at convocation ceremony

Mumbai University will hold its convocation ceremony on November 26, 2019. This will be the first convocation ceremony of MU with a new Indianised costume for stage dignitaries. Meritorious students who have won medals will be awarded degrees at the Convocation Hall at the Mumbai University's Fort Campus. Other students will be provided their degree certificates through their respective colleges, after the convocation ceremony at MU.

After much-needed discussion and debate on the matter, Mumbai University has finally 'Indianised' its convocation dress. The University zeroed in on an overall coat on the likes of which were worn in the era of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Its border will have a Paithani design, while the cap will be a replica of the headgear worn by Jagannath (Nana) Shankarsheth - a 19th-century philanthropist and educationist.

According to information provided by Mumbai University, "This will be worn by all the dignitaries on the stage which include varsity officials and chief guests for the function and not students. The students who will be awarded a degree at the convocation ceremony will be wearing sash in different colors as per their stream and achievements."

There will be live-streaming of the entire convocation ceremony of the official website of the Mumbai University at - www.mu.ac.in

