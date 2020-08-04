Mumbai Unlock 3.0: All shops to open, but you can move only within locality

Phoenix Mall and the Palladium in Lower Parel are being readied for the reopening. Pic/Suresh Karkera

In its latest order for Unlock 3.0, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday allowed all shops on either side of the road to reopen on all days, including the across-the-counter sale of liquor. However, the movement of people continues to be restricted to only essential services and office work. The only outdoor activity allowed is non-team sports.

After the state government allowed malls and shopping complexes to open from Wednesday, the BMC also stated the same. People's movement for shopping and outdoor exercises has been restricted to the neighbourhood area only.



People seen at Marine Drive over the weekend. Pic/Bipin KOkate

"The order for reopening all shops without the restriction of odd and even is with immediate effect," said Iqbal Singh Chahal, civic chief.

Also Read: Unlock 3.0 in Mumbai: Odd-even rule lifted, all shops to remain open on all days on all sides of the road

The order has allowed all shops, markets and malls to remain open from 9 am to 7 pm. "The liquor shops can sell across the counter but shall strictly adhere to safe distancing, failing which, an FIR will be lodged against the owner for the violation," said an officer from the BMC.

E-commerce and industrial units which are presently open, construction sites, home delivery restaurants/kitchens, online/distance learning, private offices with a strength of 10 per cent/10 people, plumbers, electricians, pest-control, technicians, garages will be permitted to be open with the conditions of social distancing.

Barbershops, spas, salons, beauty parlours and marriage-related gatherings will be allowed as mentioned in the earlier order.

Wed

Day from when malls may reopen

What is allowed, what is not from Tomorrow

. All essential shops allowed to remain open before this order shall continue to do so.

. All non-essential shops, markets and market areas will remain open from 9 am to 7 pm.

. Liquor shops may sell across the counter and make home deliveries.

. Malls and market complexes may be operational from 9 am to 7 pm from August 5, without theatres, food courts/restaurants. . Home delivery of food through aggregators is allowed.

. Outdoor non-team sports like golf courses, firing ranges, gymnastics, tennis, badminton and malkhamb are allowed

. Swimming pools to remain closed.

. Interdistrict movement within the MMR allowed only for essential activities and for office work.

. Long-distance travel for non-essential reasons not permitted.

. For shopping, movement allowed only in nearby markets.

. Two people wearing helmet and mask allowed on two-wheelers, rickshaw may have only two passengers and taxi/aggregator/four-wheelers allowed to take one plus three people.

. Printing and distribution of newspapers including home delivery allowed.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news