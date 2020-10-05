Mumbai Unlock 5.0: Many restaurants play safe, stick to delivery-only

From Asian burgers to donburi ramen, Seefah's home and office deliveries sped off during the lockdown, thanks to regular customers who were craving a hit of their Asian dose. So, when the order by the state government allowing restaurants to open came, everyone assumed Seefah's doors would open soon. But, the restaurant is far from it. Chef Seefah does not want to take any risks.

I am not going to open the restaurant and risk the lives of staff and customers. Taking Bangalore's example when it first opened and shut in 3 weeks due to a spike in COVID-19, I will only continue delivery. I have worked in hotels and I know the close proximity at which we work to run a full restaurant. Of course, temperature checks and strict hygiene procedures are put in place, but it is not enough during a pandemic. I have a staff of 30, out of which 15 have gone back to their villages. Our delivery kitchen works only with six people, Karan and I included. But, opening up anytime soon is not an option," said Chef Seefah Ketchaiyo, of the restaurant she started with husband, Chef Karan Bane."



Shiv Sagar restaurant at Juhu is readied for the opening. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Sticking to delivery

Since the lockdown, most of the staff of Out Of The Blue in Bandra has been quarantined at Le Sutra Hotel that houses the 21-year-old restaurant. Owner Rahul Bajaj said this decision was taken so that the delivery kitchen could continue and the earnings could help pay salaries, including of those who went back to their village. He is also not ready to open. "We will review after a month who we want to call back. At 50 per cent seating, a restaurant cannot break even. Neither can a restaurant business run on take-aways. All I am waiting is for the vaccine. If I allow guests to come in and a case is positive, what about all the people I have quarantined for the past few months? How, can I risk their lives? Human lives and survival are more important at this point than generating profits," said Bajaj.

Those who will open, have a lot to configure. From flying down staff to using equipment that has gathered dust since the past seven months, it is about beginning from scratch.



Chef Seefah Ketchaiyo, Seefah's and Rahul Bajaj, owner, Out of the Blue

Overheads

Take the example of Shiv Sagar, the fast-food chain that has five outlets in the city and a new one coming up in Kandivli. Few of the outlets had around 60-70 staff members; 60 per cent of whom have gone back to their villages. "While they are willing to come back, they don't have the means. We will be paying for the flight and trains to bring them back. When they went from here, few of them contracted COVID-19 due to the arduous journey. So we will be selective," Shridhar Poojary, managing director, Shiv Sagar Restaurants, said. The salaries have dropped by 10-15 per cent but hours have upped by three as it is a single shift. "Most of our staff are from UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Karnataka and West Bengal. They are willing to come but they don't have money. We will have to pay for their transport and other expenses. With all this, it will be another year to touch pre COVID figures. While we own most of our properties, restaurants who pay rentals are in a more difficult situation," he said.

To add to that, even for a few customers, the restaurants have to bear cost of air conditioning. Running a full-fledged kitchen with refrigerators and ducts, Poojary added. "We are turning one section of the Juhu outlet which was fully air-conditioned, into one with AC and non-AC sections, with fans to control or to meet the cost. This will give our guests the added benefit of reasonable menu pricing."



Shiv Sagar restaurant at Juhu is one of the few that will open from October 5. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

'Pandemic is no market'

Tanuj Bhambri spent all of last week cleaning out his restaurant, Kenzen, which he opened last September. Since March, the Bandra-based restaurant was shut due to the lockdown. The state government's order which allows restaurants to open from October will not draw up the shutters. "I took the past six months to think about the situation and risking the lives of people just doesn't make sense. I have decided to close my business because we have no idea when the vaccine will come out," said Bhambri who announced on WhatsApp groups that his equipment was for sale and the space was up for rent..

The first factor that played a big role in the hard-hitting decision was safety of staff as well as customers. "While I salute restaurants that will open and wish them luck, my family can support me till I can start again and I have savings that allow me to take this call. I don't want to open the restaurant for 10 days, then shut due to contamination. It will break my heart," said an emotional Bhambri.



Chef Seefah says regular temperature checks and strict hygiene procedures are put in place for a dine in restaurant, but she won't take the risk during a pandemic. Pic/Suresh Karkera

The second factor, he cited, was the rentals. "At the end of the day, business is numbers. I have an experience of 12 years but I am a year-and-a-half-old in the hospitality business as an entrepreneur. The pandemic is no market. The fixed costs will not change. If my overheads are R4 lakh for example, and my sales only Rs 30,000, I have to take the hit for the rest of the amount," said Bhambri who has started a home delivery kitchen from his house called Americana Comfort Foods in which he serves a Japanese, Asian and Italian menu. "I do all the prepping, cooking and cleaning. It is to keep a chef's hands and passion busy and to feed the demand with people not eating out. The pandemic is teaching us to think differently," he said.

50%

The seating capacity allowed in restaurants



Shridhar Poojary, MD, Shiv Sagar restaurants and Tanuj Bhambri, owner, Kenzen

