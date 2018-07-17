Mumbai: Villagers turn saviours for 4 stuck inside a floating car

On Monday, when the family was going to a relative's place in Taloja, the driver lost control of the vehicle while taking a turn near the village and they landed in the river

Villagers rescue the family

In an act of bravery, residents of Ghot village risked their lives and rescued a family of four after their car got stuck in a river flowing by the area. On Monday, when the family was going to a relative's place in Taloja, the driver lost control of the vehicle while taking a turn near the village and they landed in the river. The villagers spotted them at the right time, and with the help of experts, pulled them out.

Ajaykumar Landage, senior inspector, Taloja police, said, "The incident happened around 12 pm when Ashraf Shaikh, 37, his wife Hamida, 33, their daughter Suhana, 7, and niece Namira, 17, were heading to Taloja... Ashraf was driving the car and lost control..."

One of the rescuers, Narayan Patil, said, "My neighbour and I spotted the car going into the river. Then, a man opened the front door and tried to pull out his daughter. By that time, the car had got stuck to a rock. We then jumped in to rescue them.

"Laxman Dhumal, Tulshiram Dhumal, Lahu Patil and Rupesh Patil from the village helped in the rescue. With the help of a rope, we first pulled out the girls and then the others." Landge added, "We had taken them to a local hospital for primary treatment. All of them are safe."

