Mumbai: Vir Das gets entangled in Bandra property row with elderly couple

mumbai

Sr citizen files police complaint for nuisance and harassment against funnyman, who in turn says the elderly gent was rude to his wife

CCTV footage of Das visiting the couple

An elderly couple in Bandra West has filed an NC against stand-up comedian Vir Das for harassment, and he in turn has sent them a legal notice for the same. Former pilot Harold, 72, and Rathina D'Penha, are part owners of the bungalow Maudestan, where Das is a tenant.

D'Penhaand his wife Rathina say they are so scared of Das that they have called their son Sean from Singapore for the time being to stay with them in Mumbai. "I live in this ancestral house along with my wife. My son is a pilot and lives in Singapore. Das rented this property in March 2019 and since then he has been creating a nuisance in the common space on my property," said D'Penha, who added that the sprawling bungalow 'Maudestan' at D'Monte Park Road in Bandra West, is under litigation with his brother who is the present custodian of the flat that Das has rented.

Also Read: Vir Das to be on social media detox



Harold and Rathina D'Penha at their Bandra home. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

"Das accused me of blocking his car with mine. On August 12 evening, he even rang our doorbell. We saw him on our computer screen attached to the CCTV camera. When I opened the door, Das was with my brother but I allowed only Das to enter my house. The entire property is under surveillance of CCTV cameras," D'Penha said. "During our conversation, I realised that without my consent Das had been video recording our conversation, so I told him to leave. I was petrified and suggested to my wife that we go to the police station," he said. "Das had come to have a verbal fight with me alleging that I had parked my car to block free access to his four-wheeler. His allegations are baseless and incorrect," D'Penha said.

"I don't feel safe even in my own house. My wife is always worried and that's why we called our son from Singapore," he added. Rathina told mid-day that Das and his wife have been misusing the common space at the bungalow. "Das's wife messes the common space by keeping personal belongings like washing machine, utensils, clothes, etc. Above all, every morning and evening, their dog poops in the common space. It looks so dirty. Though they get it cleaned afterwards, why should I allow them to mess up the common area. I have suggested that they go out with the dog but they refuse to listen," said Rathina.

Also Read: Vir Das prepares to shell out money



Harold D'Penha says he and his wife live in fear of Vir Das and his wife

"Many tenants have lived in the house that Das has rented at present but none of them ever created such a nuisance," Rathina said. "Earlier they had called in bouncers who would stand inside the bungalow. But, we strongly objected to this, so the guards now sit outside the gate," he added. Das, however, has accused the couple of harassing them. "We have filed a legal notice against the couple for harassment of my wife and dog while I was travelling out of town. They were rude and loud to her," Das said.

He added, "The dispute started over parking of my car. I went to talk to the elderly couple and my landlord is witness to it. Above all, the entire conversation is video recorded," said Das "We have sent one legal notice to the couple for blocking my parking area, harassing me and my wife. The legal notice has been sent to them so that we may not engage in any back and forth with them in future," Das added. A senior police officer from Bandra police station confirmed that an elderly couple had registered an NC against Das. The cops have suggested that they call the police at anytime if they feel unsafe at their house.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates