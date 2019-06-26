Mumbai: Water stock dips to 5 per cent as Tansa lake records 26 mm of rainfall

mumbai-rains

The combined water stock in the seven lakes in Mumbai has dipped to 5 percent as the wait for monsoon continues. Of the seven reservoirs, only Tansa lake managed to record 26 mm of rainfall on wednesday

Representational Picture

Despite the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD)declaration of monsoon arriving in the city on June 25, there were hardly few spells of rainfall in the city on June 26, 2019. The catchment areas in Mumbai didn't receive much rainfall either leading to the city's water stock to drop down to 5 percent from 6.1 percent which was recorded on Tuesday.

Of the seven reservoirs, data from the Hydraulic Engineering department indicates that 26 mm of rainfall was recorded at Tansa lake. Between 7 am on June 25 and 7 am on June 26, while no rainfall was recorded in Colaba, 13.6 mm of rainfall was recorded at Santacruz.

In the last 24 hours, while the city received 3.07 mm of rainfall, the eastern suburbs received 4.85 mm of rainfall and western suburbs received 1.69 mm of rainfall.

As of June 26, 2019, the seven lakes in Mumbai have 73784 million litres of water left. On the same day last year, the lakes had 2.53 lakh million litres of water and in 2017, the lakes had 3.48 lakh million litres of water in its reservoirs. The BMC had imposed a 10 percent water cut and 15 percent in supply timings since November 2018.

Civic officials are confident that the current water stock will suffice until the end of July.

