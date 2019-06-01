Mumbai lakes have the lowest water levels in the last 3 years

mumbai-rains

Mumbai's water woes are far from over, and as per the latest reports, the water levels in the city's lakes and reserves can suffice until July 31

Representational Picture

Mumbai has 7 lakes that supply water to Mumbai of which only Tulsi Lake and Vihar Lake are located within Mumbai. As per the latest reports, water levels in the lakes supplying water to Mumbai have dipped to 1.47 lakh million litres or 10.16 percent of the required supply as on May 31. This is the lowest quantum of water that is left in the seven lakes compared to the last two years.

In 2018, on the same day, the quantum was 19.92 percent or 2.88 lakh million litres. Looking at the current situation of lake water levels of Mumbai lakes, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) hydraulic department will have to start using water from its reserve stock if rain does not arrive in the city till June 15.

BMC, the world's richest civic body supplies around 3,420 million litres of water to Mumbai daily. A senior official said that they had received the state government's approval to use water from the reserve stock. Earlier, the BMC had sought permission to get 70,000 million litres of water from the Upper Vaitarna lake and one lakh million litres from Bhatsa lake.

The official further explained that Mumbai receives water from Bhatsa (for eastern suburbs and areas like Matunga, Sion, Dongri, Byculla) and Vaitarna (remaining parts of city and western suburbs).

In total there are 7 lakes that supply water to Mumbai. They are Bhatsa Lake (built in 1983), Upper Vaitarna (built in 1973), Middle Vaitarna (built in 2012), Tansa Lake (built in 1925), Modak Sagar Lake (built in 1957), Tulsi Lake (built in 1879) and Vihar Lake (built in 1860).

As per the latest reports, the live water stock in Bhatsa lake will suffice for 15 days, after which the BMC has to withdraw water from the reserves. But drawing water from the reserves will suffice the need of the Mumbaikars only till July 31. As of now, Mumbai is reeling under a cut of 10 percent and a 15 percent cut in supply timings in residential, commercial and industrial premises.

The BMC had to take permission to use water from the reserves as Bhatsa lake belongs to the government and also caters to neighbouring municipal corporations like Thane and Bhiwandi. The water cut was announced at the standing committee meeting on November 14, 2018. Back then, the stock in all lakes stood at 10.95 lakh million litres (75.67 percent of the stock).

On the other hand, mid-day spoke to some residents in Mumbai and learnt how they preserve and conserve water.

