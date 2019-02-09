Mumbai weather: Friday was the coldest February day in a decade

national

The lowest maximum temperature until now was in the February of 2014, when it was recorded at 26.30C

Representational Image

As Mumbaikars enjoyed the rare cool breeze through the day yesterday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai, recorded the lowest maximum temperature in February in a decade at 24.50C at Colaba, and 24.20C at Santacruz.

The lowest maximum temperature until now was in the February of 2014, when it was recorded at 26.30C. According to data provided by IMD Mumbai, it had never gone below that in the past decade. With this variation expected to continue for next few days, IMD has asked citizens to take care, as it will be really chilly with cold winds.

"A glance at variations in maximum temperature in Mumbai in the past four days shows that it has been dropping continuously, bringing a chill during the day. The variation is almost from over 340C to over 240C. Mumbaikars need to take care as the trend is likely to continue further in minimum temperature too," tweeted Krishnanand Hosalikar, director, IMD Mumbai, adding that Friday's temperature was the lowest maximum temperature recorded in February in Mumbai in the past decade.

The minimum temperature recorded on Friday by IMD Mumbai was 17.60C at Colaba and 14.40C at Santacruz. Hosalikar said, "Maximum and minimum temperature forecast for February 9, 10 indicates further lowering of temperatures over central India and Mumbai." Mumbai's maximum temperature constantly fell in the past four days, with a dip of almost 6.50C since it fell from 350C on Monday.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates