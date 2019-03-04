Mumbai: Woman who stayed alone found dead inside Mulund flat

national

Doctors say preliminary reports suggest heart attack as the reason behind the death of the woman who lived alone

Archana Punjabi

A 49-year-old woman was found dead in her Mulund colony residence on Saturday. Identified as Archana Punjabi, the deceased was a computer teacher at Sadhana Vidyalaya in Sion and lived alone after her husband's death in 2014.

According to the police, her neighbour saw newspapers lying outside her flat on Saturday and knocked on the door to Punjabi's house. As there was no response, the neighbour called the deceased but the phone wasn't answered either.



Archana Punjabi, 49, lived alone in her house in Mulund colony. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

"The neighbour could hear the phone ringing inside the house. That's when the neighbour thought something was amiss and called the local police and fire brigade officials," police said.

The fire brigade personnel broke down Punjabi's door and found her lying on the floor. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead before admission. The Mulund police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case and the body has been sent for post-mortem analysis. The doctor has said that preliminary examination points to a heart attack as being the reason for Punjabi's death. She had been suffering from high blood pressure for close to a decade.

Punjabi was an active member of the Bhartiya Sindhi Sabha in Mulund. "As of now, there seems to be no foul play in the case. She had her last conversation with her brother on Friday around 11.30 pm, and further investigations are on," said a police officer of Mulund police station.

