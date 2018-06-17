Mumbai: Work on Metro lines in Dahisar-Andheri East, DN Nagar ready for next level

Interestingly, the civil work has been going on along the arterial roads of Western Urban Road and the new link road between Dahisar and Bandra right in the middle of peak hour traffic

While civil work on the Dahisar-Andheri East (Metro 7) and Dahisar-DN Nagar ((Metro 2A) metro lines is on in full swing, the MMRDA has started the process of inviting tenders for other important work such as installation of escalators, automatic fare collection system and fire alarm system.

Interestingly, the civil work has been going on along the arterial roads of Western Urban Road and the new link road between Dahisar and Bandra right in the middle of peak hour traffic. Sources from MMRDA told mid-day that they were expecting the work on both corridors to be completed by February-March, 2019.

"The work on both corridors is on schedule and we are expecting it to be completed by next year. Meanwhile, we have started inviting tenders for the other work, which includes maintenance of the automatic fare collection system, design manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning and maintenance of escalators on both metro corridors," the MMRDA official said.

Last month, Metropolitan Commissioner R A Rajeev had visited both metro corridors for a review of the work and a few contractors informed him of a few issues such as lack of manpower and peak-hour traffic. However, Rajeev had termed these issues 'usual' and insisted that they meet the deadlines for each and every task. "Now you also have the liberty to working during the monsoon and I expect the work to go on as planned," Rajeev had said.

