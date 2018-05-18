Mumbaikars beware! Your Kesar mangoes could be 'toxic' this summer

In a raid at the Gujarat Marketing Yard on Thursday, Rajkot Municipal Corporation officials seized 5,000 kg of Kesar mangoes that were ripened using a toxic chemical, Carbide, which is a by-product of carbon



The consignment was supposed to reach Mumbai for further sale

Think twice before buying your favourite Kesar mangoes this summer, because the next one you eat might just turn out to be dangerous for your health. In a raid at the Gujarat Marketing Yard on Thursday, Rajkot Municipal Corporation officials seized 5,000 kg of Kesar mangoes that were ripened using a toxic chemical, Carbide, which is a by-product of carbon. The entire consignment was to be sent to Mumbai for further sale in the city.

According to sources, the raid was just a part of the regular checks conducted by the civic body. On checking, the corporation officials found that the mangoes were ripened using Carbide, which is extremely harmful for human health. The chemical is usually produced through reactivation of carbon. Banchcha Nidhi Pani, RMC commissioner, said, "This is probably the largest such consignment seized by us till now."

