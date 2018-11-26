Mumbaikars unlocked their inner-power at the Duracell Durathon 2018!

national

Today, Duracell, the iconic consumer battery company and the leading manufacturer of high-performance alkaline batteries worldwide launched the second edition of Duracell Durathon 2018 in Mumbai. The actress, anchor and fitness enthusiast, Mandira Bedi, flagged-off the family-run and took part in the run along with her son, Vir. The event saw more than 200 families come together to run stronger for longer on a Sunday morning. The Durathon gave parents an opportunity to run for 2 KM and 5 KM marathon with their kids at Jio Garden, BKC.

Getting the perfect start to a beautiful Sunday morning, the families warmed up with an energetic Zumba session and lined up at the starting point of the Duracell Durathon. The upbeat and enthusiastic kids and parents ran alongside the famous running Duracell Bunny as they unlocked their inner power when finishing the run together. To keep the energy of the families going, the event saw various photobooths and stalls to engage with the parents and their kids.

Over the course of the last few months, Duracell drove targeted communication to their core audiences using a combination of programmatic and social platforms. Mini runs at schools, programme for jogger's, flash mob at R-City Mall and retail activations at Shoppers Stop & Hypercity outlets in Mumbai were a few of the on-ground touchpoints done by Duracell to build awareness about the Durathon. Along with this, they also tied up with Radio city and PVR cinemas to reach out to as many families as possible.

David Abraham, Duracell Marketing Director for Middle East and India said, "Just like the promise of longevity that Duracell represents, the Durathon also provided a great opportunity for families to unlock their inner-power and bond even more closely while running. We are also thankful to Mandira Bedi for participating again to run the Durathon with her son along with all the families who participated in the event. Our running Duracell Bunny who is featured in our advertising across the globe always outlasts its opponents and always wins graciously. That's why running comes natural to us, as it has been a common theme all throughout our brand communication. We intend to roll this property out to other countries too, based on our success in India."

Mandira Bedi, actress, anchor and fitness enthusiast initiated the run with her son, Vir. She said, "This will be the third time that I associate with the Durathon and it's my second run for the Mumbai Durathon. It is such a wonderful feeling, spending that one Sunday with my son and seeing so many families out and about, running, bonding and having a purpose, that is staying healthy together. The beautiful thing about the Durathon is that it invites families to a healthy pursuit. I am so happy to see such an amazing turnout this year and hope next year would be even bigger".

The Durathon saw 15 Mumbai-based families across different age groups take away big prizes.

