My boyfriend says we should end it

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Illustration/Uday Mohite

My boyfriend wants us to end our relationship because he thinks there is no hope. We have been together for a year, but have spent more than half that time fighting, so I understand where he is coming from. At the same time, I think these are just teething problems because we haven't had a chance to understand each other better. I think we can sort out our issues if we talk. I have asked him for time, but he says he has had enough. Should I just let him go? Is there anything I can do to try and change his mind about our future together?

There's not much you can do because the two of you clearly have different perspectives and expectations from what this relationship has been or how it can evolve. You may believe things can work, but he may have reached his threshold of trying to adjust or understand you. The notion of teething problems may be valid but is ultimately irrelevant if he doesn't see them as such. If he doesn't want to put in more work, you may not be able to pull this off on your own anyway. He may change his mind at some point but letting go may be the best option for now.

My girlfriend's ex has joined her company and now works in the same department. This has made me upset for some reason, even though they split up over two years ago. I am worried because I don't want things to get complicated. Should I ask her to quit and join another company?

Isn't the decision to quit entirely her prerogative? If she hasn't been with him for two years, why will working in the same department suddenly change that? It's okay to be possessive and insecure about his proximity to her, but your relationship with her is separate and has to be based on trust. If she's okay about working with him, you should be fine too.

