'My friends think I'm too picky about boyfriends'

I am a 23-year-old woman and have had four relationships since I was 21. These have been very unsatisfying, for all kinds of reasons, which is why they have been so short. I broke up with my last boyfriend a few weeks ago, and things were going quite well with us until that point, so I'm still not very sure why I chose to end it. The thing is, there was nothing wrong with him, and I don't think there was anything wrong with any of my other boyfriends too. For some reason, I just didn't feel comfortable enough to allow any of these relationships to evolve in any way. I always seem to find flaws with these boyfriends, and don't even know if they are actually flaws, because it's not as if they are unkind or uncaring people. They don't do anything nasty, treat me with respect and affection, and I still find reasons to end things with them. My friends think I have unrealistic expectations and I sometimes think I should have relationships with women instead. Am I a lesbian? What if I am going about this all wrong?

Firstly, you are allowed to have as many relationships as you like and ending them if you don't feel like you want to be with someone. Relationships take time to evolve, but both people have to commit to that time. Your friends may think of your expectations as unrealistic, but they are still your expectations and you are entitled to them. As for why you find flaws in your boyfriends, maybe you simply haven't found someone who makes you overlook their flaws. Being a lesbian is a whole other issue, because you alone are equipped to understand your own sexuality. You can always speak to a counsellor, of course, to try and analyse how you feel towards men or women, but this is usually visceral. Have you tried going out with a woman or having a physical relationship with one? That may be a start.

