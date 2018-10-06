'My platonic friend has ruined our relationship'

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I dated a girl for two years and eventually proposed marriage to her. She accepted, and our families got involved. Then she was given the opportunity to move to another branch of her office abroad; so she went there. It was supposed to be a three-month stint, but it has been a year now and I don't think she has any intention of coming back. I think she has found someone there but doesn't want to admit it. Whenever I ask her about our relationship and marriage, she always has an excuse and asks me to wait a while longer. I feel as if I am being used in some way. Should I visit her there to find out what's really going on or just end it and save myself the heartache?

If visiting her will lead to some conclusion, maybe you should. It's important to try and recognise what you expect though. Are you willing to wait? Do you have any real reason for assuming she has found someone else? Do you think your relationship will be the same given the time spent away from each other and the possibility of it continuing to be a long distance one? Maybe you should try and answer some of these questions honestly before you think about what to do next.

A good friend of mine recently made a suggestive remark at me and I don't know what he has in mind. It has ruined our relationship because I no longer think we are on the same page and it feels as if he expects something from me even though I have always assumed we both knew this was a platonic friendship. What should I say to him?

If he is a good friend, why can't you be honest and ask him why he said it? If he has a distorted idea, the sooner you correct it, the better the chances of maintaining this friendship with openness. Tell him what he means to you and what he doesn't.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

