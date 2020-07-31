Naagin 4 wrap-up: Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria share pictures from the last day of shoot

Ekta Kapoor's Naagin series is one of the most popular today. It has a cult following among audiences across all age groups, and the supernatural theme of the show have kept fans on their toes. On Thursday, the team wrapped up the shoot of the fourth instalment of the show - Naagin 4.

The Naagin 4 star cast Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, Surbhi Jyoti and Adaa Khan bid adieu to each other. The team bid a heartwarming farewell, as they cut a cake, clicked selfies, shared memories, and had a gala time on set. Nia and Vijayendra both took to their Instagram handles to share pictures and videos from their last day of shoot.

Nia Sharma shared the video on Instagram and captioned it as, "A moment to cherish forever @singhranjankumar you have been a teacher.. shall always be.. @vijayendrakumeria A man of Honor! (sic)."

She also took to her Instagram stories to share pictures from the wrap-up party. She shared the video on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Ever seen this side of @singhranjankumar? Saw him crying today. I might drop a tear too (sic)".

Nia also shared pictures of the crew cutting the cake and enjoying the wrap-up party.

She also gave a farewell speech and thanked her co-star as well as the crew for making her journey memorable.

Vijayendra also shared an adorable picture with Nia where they are seen cutely embracing each other and penned down his feelings. He captioned it, "Our FIRST natural picture on the LAST day of your shoot. @niasharma90 its was a fantastic experience working with you....short yet a sweet journey... hope to work with you again soon. Always be this bindaas, crazy, funny, energetic and the amazing person that you are. And not to forget thanks for making me conscious about my #instagram pics. Stay blessed... stay gorgeous. All the best (sic)".

Ekta Kapoor also shared a beautiful picture of all the 'naagins' including Nia Sharma, Surbhi Jyoti, Adaa Khan, and the latest one to join the clan, Hina Khan. She called it a 'Naagin Fest.'

The series will be replaced by Naagin 5, which will star Hina Khan in the lead role. Recently, the makers released the fresh promo of the show.

Sharing the promo of Naagin 5, the makers introduced the newest 'naagin', Hina Khan.

Sources close to the development had shared, "Ekta has apparently finalised Surbhi Chandna, Ishqbaaz fame and Hina Khan to play Naagins in the fifth season. They were looking for a fresh yet famous face to carry on the Naagin legacy and both these ladies enjoy a massive social media following and are extremely famous amongst the Indian audiences". While we don't know about Surbhi Chandna yet, it's sure that Hina Khan will be the new 'naagin'.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news