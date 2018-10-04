Namaste England Proper Patola Song: Arjun and Parineeti sizzle to this sensational track

music

Featured on Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, song Proper Patola from Namaste England is all set to hit the night clubs

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in a still from the song. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

After releasing a few songs - a mixture of both romantic and party numbers, the makers of Namaste England launched its fourth song Proper Patola at its first-ever event in Mumbai. The event witnessed an upsurge of energy as Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra brought the house down as they grooved to their latest party number Proper Patola. Apart from the leading cast, the event was also graced by director Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who is also co-producing the film.

The recreated version of Badshah's super hit song Proper Patola, the party number is crooned by Diljit Dosanjh and Aastha Gill. Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra keep us hooked with their uber cool moves and sizzling hot chemistry along with Badshah who adds the ultimate spark!

Watch the song here:

After treating the audience with the melodious Tere Liye, groovy track Bhare Bazaar, and the upbeat Punjabi track Dhoom Dhadaka, the makers have now presented the party anthem of the season Proper Patola.

Namaste England brings back the much-loved pair of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra after their debut film Ishaqzaade.

Namaste England is a young and refreshing story that traces the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param. It tracks their love story across the landscapes of India and Europe. Starting from Punjab and moving to Ludhiana, Amritsar, Dhaka and all the way to Paris followed by Brussels and finally to London. It's a fun quintessential Bollywood film starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

Sequel to the popular Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer, Namastey London, Namaste England is scheduled for an October 19, 2018 release.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra's Stylist Talks About Her Namaste England Look

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates