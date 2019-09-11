Narendra Modi, Vice President Naidu greet people on occasion of Onam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Onam

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, on Wednesday, extended their greetings to the country on the occasion of Onam, the annual harvest festival in the state of Kerala. Narendra Modi took to the social media platform, Twitter and greeted the citizens on the auspicious occasion of Onam and also wished that the festival further brings the spirit of happiness, well-being and prosperity in our society

Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Onam! May this festival further the spirit of happiness, well-being and prosperity in our society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2019

May this joyous festival usher in a new era of peace, prosperity and happiness in our country. #Onam #Onam2019 — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) September 11, 2019

The office of Vice-President also extended greeting on social media website, Twitter, "On the auspicious occasion of Onam, I extend my heartiest greetings and congratulations to the people of the country. Onam is celebrated in the memory of Mahabali, the famous mythological king of the Kerala region during whose ideal public welfare rule, peace and prosperity prevailed in the state."

Onam is a celebration of material prosperity as well as values of honesty, integrity, kindness, sacrifice and contentment. It represents the surrendering of human ego and the attainment of inner-peace. — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) September 11, 2019

The Vice President, calling it a time to celebrate loyalty, sacrifice and satisfaction, stated "Onam is a festival of prosperity, mercy, compassion, sacrifice, loyalty and satisfaction. I wish that this auspicious occasion brings peace, harmony, prosperity and happiness in our country." Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister also posted on Twitter to greet people on the auspicious occasion. "Greetings to everyone, especially the people of Kerala on the auspicious occasion of Onam. May this festival brings happiness, good health, peace and prosperity in your life. Happy Onam!," Singh said in his tweet.

Greetings to everyone, especially the people of Kerala on the auspicious occasion of Onam.



May this festival brings happiness, good health, peace and prosperity in your life. Happy Onam! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 11, 2019

Though Onam has a Hindu myth behind it, the festival is celebrated by all Keralites, cutting across class, caste and religious barriers.

With inputs from ANI

