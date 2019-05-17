Navdeep Saini wants to learn from Bumrah 'bhai' at the World Cup 2019

cricket-world-cup

26-year-old Navdeep Saini took 11 wickets in 13 matches playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore at the IPL 2019, bowling 141 dot balls which was among the top-10

Bowling yorkers just like how Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and mastering bowling in the death overs is among the few tricks newcomer Navdeep Saini would like to learn alongside one of the world's best bowlers and his lieutenants while together in the nets.

The Indian pacer from Karnal, who plays for Delhi team at the domestic level and represents Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier Leauge, will be flying to the United Kingdom for the World Cup 2019 as one of India's four net bowlers.

Besides Bumrah, Navdeep Saini also wants to learn from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami.

"We have spoken briefly in the IPL but not much as we were busy with our respective franchises. Bhuvi bhai's swing, Bumrah bhai's yorker and the way Shami bhai seams after pitching on the length is just amazing. I hope I will learn these things from them and become a better bowler," Saini told PTI during an interview.

"It was a great learning experience playing under the Indian captain. He always backed me. He told me never to take any pressure and always keep the intensity high. Give your 110 per cent effort. It has become a habit for me now," Saini said from Haryana.

"Selection is a different thing and not in my hands. But first you have to be prepared and ready, and overcome your weaknesses."



"My focus currently is on improving my death bowling and backing my strength -- bowling hard length ball that comes on top of the stumps. It's a deadly delivery. We think batsmen will hit you, but if you make slight variation and bowl in the same area, it becomes a very difficult to clear."

Navdeep Saini took everyone by surprise with his pace in his first IPL season and was the fastest among Indians, clocking 152.85 kph, which was second only to South Africa's Kagiso Rabada's at 154.23 kph.

"Performing alongside the stars of international cricket always boosts your confidence. It's a great opportunity for me. My bowling coach (Ashish Nehra bhaiya) also helped me a lot. He told me on how to back yourself, and become a better bowler."

Saini's journey from playing tennis ball tournaments to making a mark for Delhi with the help of Gautam Gambhir is well documented.

Giving full credit to the former India batsman, he said: "I can never forget Gautam bhaiya's contribution in my career. It's all because of him I'm here. Every time I do something, Gautam bhaiya's name will always come.

"After my family, it's always Gautam bhaiya. I played nowhere, even in Haryana nobody knew me. It was Gautam bhaiya who brought me in and made me play for Delhi. Everybody knows about it now. The way he backed me and trusted in my abilities, I would never forget in my life," he concluded.

Inputs from PTI

