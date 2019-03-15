Navi Mumbai food truck festival has much more to offer!

food

A food truck festival in Navi Mumbai returns bigger and better than before

It was around four years ago, Niraj Agarwal tells us, that food trucks first came in vogue in the city. But restrictive laws meant that these were kept off the roads. Nonetheless, organisers of events like food festivals kept the buzz around food trucks going. And the validation of it being a growing trend came when the Navi Mumbai Food Truck Festival — which Agarwal puts together — debuted last year and a staggering 35,000 people dropped by.

Now, the same festival returns for its second edition and this time, there is a lot more than food on offer. "We'll have a shopping zone, a pani puri-eating competition, activities like grape stomping, and live music and dance in the evening, too," Agarwal says.

He adds, "The Maharashtra government hasn't really accepted the food truck concept. So, people who run them are restricted to private events like ours. But that motivates them to keep going because sooner or later, the state will hopefully pass a bill to legalise food trucks. Until then, they will need alternative platforms."

Agarwal chose Navi Mumbai as the location for the festival since the satellite city has the luxury of space. The people, too, show relatively more enthusiasm, he adds, evidence of which, of course, lies in the footfall the event received last year.

