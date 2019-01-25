Nawaz Sharif quotes Ghalib to explain 'haal' in jail

international

Sharif, 69, who is serving a seven-year imprisonment in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail, was rushed to a hospital Tuesday after he complained of heart related complications

Nawaz Sharif

Lahore: Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif used prominent Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib's poetry to explain his condition when the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders visited him in the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore on Thursday.

Sharif, 69, who is serving a seven-year imprisonment in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail, was rushed to a hospital Tuesday after he complained of heart related complications. He was later discharged from the hospital and taken back to jail following the medical tests.

When the visitors asked him about his heath, the incarcerated PML-N supreme leader said, "Un ke dekhey se jo ajati hai munh par rounaq, Woh samajhtey hain ke beemar ka haal achcha hai," Geo News reported. Sharif said he is not shown any list of visitors by jail administration. "I welcome anyone who comes here," he was quoted by Geo News as saying.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever