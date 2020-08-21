Nawazuddin Siddiqui on nepotism: Bollywood formula films do not require talented actors

The age-old debate on nepotism has reinvigorated after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. The debate has nearly exploded on social media over the last few weeks and a lot of television and Hindi film actors have been talking about it and how Bollywood functions. Several celebrities have also spoken about the dark side of the showbiz.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has also expressed his thoughts on nepotism. He doesn't feel bothered about nepotism, as the films that are most affected by it don't appeal to him. Speaking to Film Companion, the actor said, "There are thousands of filmmakers who work outside the formula. If you dream of one day becoming a hero or a heroine, in films with five dance numbers, then that is what you deserve. There's a long queue of actors wanting to do those films."

He added, "I am sorry to say, these Bollywood formula films do not require talented actors. There are thousands of filmmakers who work outside the formula. You should also know where your talent will be used."

The Gangs of Wasseypur star added that he believes it is okay if an aspiring actor possesses a lot of money to invest in their 'grooming' like dance, etc. but it has absolutely nothing to do with acting. But if you come with knowledge of your craft, there is no point in pursuing formula films, he said.

The actor concluded by recalling what director Anurag Kashyap had told him. He had told him to focus on working with directors who could give him good roles because he would most certainly be wasted in mainstream films with an appearance like his.

Earlier, in an interview, the actor had talked about he was depressed and how he used to struggle to get a square meal, and felt like he was about to die. The actor said, "I have always had mazdoor-like hardworking, fighting spirit. I don't think that I am bigger than them. I had the same intentions as theirs. I didn't dream of becoming a star. My only intention was to survive and earn for the next meal. It continued for 10 years. I did odd jobs and walked to my friend's house for food. There were difficult times but we were happy even then. But yes, I did feel depressed at times because of lack of work. Depression and frustration start when you dream big."

The actor further said that there were multiple times when he would not eat for hours due to the stress. "Because I wasn't eating well, so I was getting weak and my hair started falling off. I used to get tired after walking 2 kilometres. I felt as if I am going to die soon. Because of which I used to stay out all day to see the world because I didn't know how many days will I survive."

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Raat Akeli Hai opposite Radhika Apte. He will now be seen with Neha Sharma in Kushan Nandy's Jogira Sara Ra Ra. The film is about an oddball couple and set in small-town India. Jogira Sara Ra Ra goes on floors in February 2021 and will be shot in Lucknow and Varanasi.

