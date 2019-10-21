NBA star Nick Young cturned down Rihanna while dating Iggy Azalea

Basketball player Nick Young has revealed that he once turned down singer Rihanna since he was dating Iggy Azalea then. Rihanna, 31, attended one of Young’s basketball games in 2014. When asked by reporters about his performance, Young said he was trying to impress the Barbadian singer.

Nick Young



According to a report in Female First, after RiRi heard his comments, she reached out to him, but Young didn’t take things further. Speaking on the Certified Buckets podcast, Young said: "I had a good game, so [the reporters] asked me why... and I said, you know, Rihanna was there. She hit me back, but I couldn’t go full throttle with it because I was like, in the beginning stages of my relationship with [Iggy]."

