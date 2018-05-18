NBSE HSLC Result 2018: Nagaland Board 10th Results declared at nbsenagaland.com

Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has announced the Nagaland 10th Result 2018 on the official site at nbsenagaland.com. You can also check it at nagaland10.jagranjosh.com

Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will announce the Nagaland 10th Result 2018 on Nagaland State Board official site at nbsenagaland.com. You can also check it at nagaland10.jagranjosh.com. Once announced, the Nagaland 10th Result 2018 will be available on the official website as well as the Jagran Josh website. The students will be able to check their NBSE Results very easily without any problems or delay on the official website but since a lot of people will be checking the official website, there are chances of technical glitches. Read more to know about the upcoming Nagaland HSLC Result 2018 and the online result checking procedure in the article provided below.

Students can check their Nagaland Board 10th Results 2018 page on Jagran Josh.

The Nagaland Board 10th Results 2018 will be available on official website - nbsenagaland.com

Here's how to check your results

>> Click on the website - nagaland10.jagranjosh.com

>> Enter your details such as roll number, date of birth

>> Click on the button submit

>> Take the print out of the Nagaland Board 10th Results 2018 copy for future reference.

Once the Nagaland Board Result 2018 is out, you can check it on the official website. If students, at any point, feel that the marks obtained by them are not right then they can opt for the re-checking or re-evaluation of the answer sheets. For this, you can submit an application at the NBSE along with a nominal amount of fees.

Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE), is responsible for promotion and development of secondary education in Nagaland. Even though it was established by an Act of the Nagaland Assembly legislative Assembly on November 15, 1973, it started functioning from October 1, 1974.

