Neha Dhupia on how her podcast and TV show are distinct in their own way

Kicking off the new season of her TV chat show, Neha Dhupia talks about how she keeps it distinct from podcast

Neha Dhupia

With two celebrity talk shows — No Filter Neha and Vogue BFFs — under her belt, it's obvious that Neha Dhupia has a knack for the genre. Days after she kickstarted the television show's latest season, she asserts that her constant attempt is to lend a distinct flavour to her two ventures.

"No Filter is an anecdote-based show whereas Vogue BFFs is largely conversational. Here, two people talk, and in the process, their stories come out. The mediums are different as well," says Dhupia.

Having shot with sibling duo Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor for the television outing, the host says the new season will continue the same format — a tête-à-tête between guests peppered with some games. "Why fix something that ain't broken? The audience loved season 2, so we're giving them exactly that." She adds that this season's novelty lies in the new combination of celebrity guests, before quipping, "The only difference is that now, as soon as I'm done, I rush back to my daughter [Mehr] as opposed to staying on for long hours."

