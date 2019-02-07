Neha Dhupia sends birthday wishes to Yash-Roohi on behalf of her daughter Mehr

bollywood

Neha Dhupia shared a lovely photo with daughter Mehr to wish Karan Johar's twins, Yash and Roohi on their second birthday

Neha Dhupia shared this photo on her Instagram account.

Karan Johar's twins, Yash Johar and Roohi Johar, who were welcomed via surrogacy in 2017 are celebrating their second birthday on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Karan Johar's best buddy, Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself with husband Angad Bedi holding Yash in his arms, Karan Johar holding Roohi with Neha Dhupia standing with them. And Neha's cute little newborn, Mehr Dhupia Bedi is seen wrapped in the arms of Karan Johar's mother Hiroo Johar.

Neha Dhupia took to Intagram and wrote, "#happybirthday my dearest Roohi and Yash ... I still remember the first time we met and both of you screamed out loud ... “bbbbaaaaabbbbbyyyyyy”.... I may not be joining you for your birthday celebrations this time as I will be busy... but I promise I ll create havoc with you very very soon... @mehrdhupiabedi [sic]."

Karan Johar keeps sharing pictures and videos of his twins on Instagram. Industry friends of the filmmaker like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and others keep dropping by at Karan's palatial abode to spend time with Yash and Roohi. The twins are also spotted attending birthday parties and playing with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's little lad, Taimur Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji's daughter, Adira.

According to a report in DNA, Karan Johar has planned a birthday party at Bandra's popular hotel. Invitations have been extended to his friends to come along with their children. Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira, Kareena's son Taimur, Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya, Soha Ali Khan's little baby, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu are expected for the birthday bash.

