Neha Kakkar celebrates her first Karva Chauth with a song for husband Rohanpreet Singh; watch video
The festival was celebrated on November 4, and a lot of people ditched the pandemic situation and enjoyed the occasion to the fullest.
On Wednesday, B-Town was abuzz with karva Chauth celebrations. The festival, which observes fasting the entire day and then gorging on a wholesome meal after the ritual of looking at the moon, is still celebrated with much enthusiasm and fervour. The festival was celebrated on November 4, and a lot of people ditched the pandemic situation and enjoyed the occasion to the fullest.
Bollywood celebrities Raveena Tandon, Neelam Kothari, Bipasha Basu and many shared their karva Chauth photos on social media. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Delhi, on October 24, celebrated their first-ever Karva Chauth together.
#MehendiDaRang ðÂ¥°♥ï¸Â @rohanpreetsingh @itsjassilohka @rana_sotal Love This Song! #NehuPreet
The duo has been often sharing their loved-up videos and photos on social media. Keeping their fans updated with their romance, Neha and Rohan have been painting the town red ever since the couple made it Instagram official.
Bharti Singh provided a glimpse of her mehndi specially applied for the occasion. Her henna filled hands and a diamond ring is truly taking over the internet.
Speaking of Kajol, who is currently in Singapore with her daughter Nysa, posted a series of pictures on Instagram with a funny caption. The actress took the festivities a notch higher with her witty side. Take a look!
Hunger games series . Swipe for the fun:- ( pls read appropriate captions given below ) 1. Waiting for the moon with âÂ¤ï¸Ân patience 2. Slowly losing it 3. Serial killer is happening 4. Agar khaana nahi mila toh.... 5. Hey bhagvan aasman me nahi to phone pe to chand dikhade!!!
As women prefer the old-fashioned way to see the moon and break the fast kept for a long, healthy life for hubby dearest, Kiara Advani's mom did the same. The actress, who will be next seen in Indoo Ki Jawani and Laxmii, was seen applying henna on mother Genevieve's hands. Kiara does look engrossed in the festival of Karva Chauth.
Raj Kundra, who fasts with wife Shilpa Shetty, shared the festival's funny side "on what men think women see versus what women actually see." The fun meme took over the internet within no time. Shilpa Shetty and Raj share a hilarious rapport, and the duo is often seen making fun of each other on social media.
Tahira Kashyap, who is enjoying her life as an author now, had set out to make snowflakes as her mehndi design, but it ended up looking like the Coronavirus.
Kajal Aggarwal, who is also currently enjoying the marital bliss, celebrated Karva Chauth with her husband. Speaking about the festivities, Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma also posted a series of photos from their small celebration at home.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Bhavna Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Maheep Sandhu, Krishika Lulla, and many other B-town celebrities were snapped celebrating the age-old tradition of Karwa Chauth at Anil Kapoor and Sunita's residence in Juhu, Mumbai. (All pictures: Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Panday's Instagram handle/Yogen Shah).
The actors wore hues of red and looked their best while exchanging thalis before breaking the fast. Bhavna Panday uploaded beautiful pictures from the traditional bash on her Instagram handle. In this picture, we can see Maheep Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Krishika Lulla, Lalli Dhawan, Reema Karnani, and Neelam Kothari celebrating the festival in a traditional manner.
For the event, Shilpa Shetty was dressed in a traditional red colour to celebrate the festival. The veteran actress is known to celebrate the festival with great fanfare.
Karwa Chauth is celebrated by married Hindu women, in which they fast from morning to moonrise for one day for the health and longevity of their husbands. The day starts early before dawn with prayers and a light meal offered by the woman's mother-in-law in the form of Sargi. Following this, women keep a day-long fast which they only break after worshiping the moon god.
Maheep Kapoor also attended the Karwa Chauth party. She looked mesmerising in her traditional attire. Maheep is married to Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor. The couple has two children, Shanaya and Jahaan Kapoor.
Maheep took to her Instagram handle to share some mesmerising pictures from the event. "Happy karva chauth #2020 #MissingTheMoon (sic)", she captioned.
It's been a long-tradition for Anil and Sunita Kapoor to host Karwa Chauth puja at their residence. Every year, several of Bollywood's A-listers came together to break their day-long fast.
(In picture: Neelam Kothari wearing her traditional best at the Karwa Chauth Puja).
Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Panday also graced the yearly event. She wore a mesmerising red-and-green salwar kameez with a yellow dupatta. She also wore a white mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Looking at the pictures, it seems the leading ladies of Bollywood celebrated this Karwa Chauth with love and excessive joy! Here's wishing everyone Happy Karwa Chauth.
(In picture: Producer Krishika Lulla at Sunita Kapoor's Karwa Chauth Puja)
