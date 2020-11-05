Neha Kakkar celebrates her first Karva Chauth with a song for husband Rohanpreet Singh; watch video

On Wednesday, B-Town was abuzz with karva Chauth celebrations. The festival, which observes fasting the entire day and then gorging on a wholesome meal after the ritual of looking at the moon, is still celebrated with much enthusiasm and fervour. The festival was celebrated on November 4, and a lot of people ditched the pandemic situation and enjoyed the occasion to the fullest.

Bollywood celebrities Raveena Tandon, Neelam Kothari, Bipasha Basu and many shared their karva Chauth photos on social media. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Delhi, on October 24, celebrated their first-ever Karva Chauth together.

The duo has been often sharing their loved-up videos and photos on social media. Keeping their fans updated with their romance, Neha and Rohan have been painting the town red ever since the couple made it Instagram official.

Bharti Singh provided a glimpse of her mehndi specially applied for the occasion. Her henna filled hands and a diamond ring is truly taking over the internet.

Speaking of Kajol, who is currently in Singapore with her daughter Nysa, posted a series of pictures on Instagram with a funny caption. The actress took the festivities a notch higher with her witty side. Take a look!

As women prefer the old-fashioned way to see the moon and break the fast kept for a long, healthy life for hubby dearest, Kiara Advani's mom did the same. The actress, who will be next seen in Indoo Ki Jawani and Laxmii, was seen applying henna on mother Genevieve's hands. Kiara does look engrossed in the festival of Karva Chauth.

Raj Kundra, who fasts with wife Shilpa Shetty, shared the festival's funny side "on what men think women see versus what women actually see." The fun meme took over the internet within no time. Shilpa Shetty and Raj share a hilarious rapport, and the duo is often seen making fun of each other on social media.

Tahira Kashyap, who is enjoying her life as an author now, had set out to make snowflakes as her mehndi design, but it ended up looking like the Coronavirus.

Kajal Aggarwal, who is also currently enjoying the marital bliss, celebrated Karva Chauth with her husband. Speaking about the festivities, Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma also posted a series of photos from their small celebration at home.

View this post on Instagram Dream Without Fear, Love Without Limits. @aaysharma A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) onNov 4, 2020 at 12:27pm PST

