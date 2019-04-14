Neil Nitin Mukesh's baby girl Nurvi will steal your heart with her cuteness

bollywood

Neil Nitin Mukesh's daughter Nurvi is a sight for sore eyes. The actor shared a picture of his baby girl and it's too cute to handle

Neil Nitin Mukesh's daughter Nurvi. Pic/instagram.com/neilnitinmukesh

Neil Nitin Mukesh has a darling baby girl and we're in love. The Johnny Gaddaar actor took to Instagram to post a picture of his little girl and the internet broke into a collective smile. Neil's daughter, Nurvi, has the sweetest, most innocent face, and the way she stares into the camera is just cuteness overload.

Neil got married to Rukmini Sahay in 2017. The marriage was arranged by their families, and the couple announced that they were expecting their first child in 2018.

Neil Nitin Mukesh took to Instagram to share a picture of Nurvi, dressed like a doll in an orange Indian outfit. Here's what he wrote: "Nurvis Ashtahami Kanjaka Poojan today"

View this post on Instagram Nurvis Ashtahami Kanjaka Poojan today âÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) onApr 13, 2019 at 9:05am PDT

Doesn't the baby looks oh-so-adorable? Her tiny bindi and little bangles add oodles of cuteness. Kanjak Poojan is celebrated on the eighth and ninth day of Navratri when nine young girls representing the nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped.

On the work front, Neil Nitin Mukesh Neil will be next seen opposite Adah Sharma in his younger brother Naman's directorial debut Bypass Road. Apart from this, Neil has films that are in various stages of pre-production. These include Saaho and Firrkie.

