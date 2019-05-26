Netizens troll Pakistani anchor as he misinterprets 'Abhinandan' in Narendra Modi's victory speech

Updated: May 26, 2019, 17:20 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Modi uttered the word Abhinandan during the speech, by which he meant praise and acclamation for his party workers and supporters

Netizens troll Pakistani anchor as he misinterprets 'Abhinandan' in Narendra Modi's victory speech
Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

BJP won the majority of the votes in Lok Sabha 2019 elections and Narendra Modi was appointed as the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi then gave a speech to the newly appointed members at the Parliament Central Hall on Saturday evening.

Apparently, Modi uttered the word Abhinandan during the speech, by which he meant praise and acclamation for his party workers and supporters. However, a Pakistani channel chose to stick to that word and thought that Modi was remembering Wing Commander Abhinandan in the speech.

Also read: Narendra Modi is 'great man' and 'leader': Donald Trump

A Twitter user shared the video online with the caption, "Pakistani Media Thinks PM Modi mentioning 'Abhinandan' in his speech is actually Wing Commander Abhinandan."

For those unversed, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was the one who was caught by Pakistan after the Balakot air strike.

Also read: Dalai Lama, Tibetan government-in-exile congratulate PM Narendra Modi

Twitter could not hold back and trolled the Pakistan channel.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday spoke to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and expressed his desire for both the countries to work together for the betterment of their peoples, the Foreign Office said. Reiterating his vision for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia, Prime Minister Khan said he looks forward to working with Prime Minister Modi to advance these objectives, he said. 

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.

Tags

pakistanworld news

Mumbai to run out of water soon?

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK