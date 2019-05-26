Netizens troll Pakistani anchor as he misinterprets 'Abhinandan' in Narendra Modi's victory speech

international

Modi uttered the word Abhinandan during the speech, by which he meant praise and acclamation for his party workers and supporters

Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

BJP won the majority of the votes in Lok Sabha 2019 elections and Narendra Modi was appointed as the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi then gave a speech to the newly appointed members at the Parliament Central Hall on Saturday evening.

Apparently, Modi uttered the word Abhinandan during the speech, by which he meant praise and acclamation for his party workers and supporters. However, a Pakistani channel chose to stick to that word and thought that Modi was remembering Wing Commander Abhinandan in the speech.

A Twitter user shared the video online with the caption, "Pakistani Media Thinks PM Modi mentioning 'Abhinandan' in his speech is actually Wing Commander Abhinandan."

Pakistani Media Thinks PM Modi mentioning “Abhinandan” in his speech is actually Wing Commander Abhinandan



ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂ¤¦ðÂÂ½‍âÂÂï¸Â pic.twitter.com/YgpPODidCs — Ashish (@ashishtikooo) May 24, 2019

For those unversed, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was the one who was caught by Pakistan after the Balakot air strike.

Twitter could not hold back and trolled the Pakistan channel.

They must be googling to find out who are these Asha aur Akanksha and what have they done ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — Nav (@navimav7) May 24, 2019

Hilarious ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — Madhulika Pathak (@MadhulikaPatha3) May 25, 2019

So who are Manavi, Asha and Aakanksha and what's their story? — Deepika ðÂÂ± (@ahlade) May 25, 2019

hey @ARYNEWSOFFICIAL #abhinandan in hindi means greetings. Change the person who manages your India desk. #Idiots — Siddharth Tiwari (@CybertronSid) May 24, 2019

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday spoke to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and expressed his desire for both the countries to work together for the betterment of their peoples, the Foreign Office said. Reiterating his vision for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia, Prime Minister Khan said he looks forward to working with Prime Minister Modi to advance these objectives, he said.

