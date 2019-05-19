New Delhi: Kidnapped businessman rescued, six arrested

crime

Six people were arrested and the man was recused," he said. The case was solved within six hours. Further investigation is underway

Representational picture

New Delhi: Six people have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a 64-year-old Mumbai based businessman from the national capital, the police said on Saturday.

"Mumbai based businessman who was staying at Hotel Taj was kidnapped on Friday. Kidnappers also took Rs 30 lakh as ransom and fled. The police was informed at 10:50 pm," said Eish Singhal, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi.

"A Verna car was used for the kidnapping. We constituted different police teams to nab the gang. Based on call detail record (CDR), the car was tracked down at Laxmi Nagar. Six people were arrested and the man was recused," he said. The case was solved within six hours. Further investigation is underway.

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates