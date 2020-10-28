NIA raids in J&K including office of 'Greater Kashmir' in terror funding case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday raided multiple places in Srinagar city of Jammu and Kashmir, including the office of a prominent English daily newspaper as part of its ongoing investigation into the terror funding case.

Assisted by local police and paramilitary troopers of the Central Reserve Police Forces, the raids were conducted in the office of 'Greater Kashmir' on Residency Road area.

Simultaneous raids were also carried out at the offices of a local NGO called 'Athroat', a houseboat named 'H.B. Hilton' in the Dal Lake, residence of a human rights activist Khuram Parvaiz and two other places in the old city areas.

An NIA spokesperson here said that the anti-terror probe agency carried out searches at 10 locations in Srinagar and Bandipora in J&K and one location in Bengaluru.

Earlier on Wednesday, J&K Police busted a terror funding module from North Kashmir's Bandipore district, and arrested three people, officials said.

Police said based on a tip-off, a terror funding module of proscribed terror outfit LeT was busted and three persons were arrested.

They have been identified as Irshad Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Chittibandy Aragam, Mohammad Junaid Wani, a resident of Nageen Bagh Sopore, and Raj Mohammad Khan, a resident of Lolab Kupwara.

The police said incriminating materials including cash worth Rs 4 lakh have been recovered from their possession.

