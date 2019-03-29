Notebook celeb review: Bollywood unanimously touts the film as a sweet and genuine

bollywood

As Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl's debut film Notebook hits the screen on Friday, there has been tremendous love and warmth along with the wishes from the film industry

Notebook poster

As Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan's debut film Notebook hits the screen on Friday, there has been tremendous love and warmth along with the wishes from the film industry. At a special screening prior to the release, several Bollywood celebrities attended the special screening of the romantic story helmed by Nitin Kakkar and have undeniably touted it as a feel-good film that leaves a mark.

Receiving a thumbs up from even American YouTube sensation Amanda Cerny along with Bollywood names like Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Remo D'Souza, Sonakshi Sinha, Iulia Vantur, and Sangeeta Bijlani Notebook has struck a chord with everyone.

Salman Khan films shared the celeb reactions of Notebook on its official Instagram handle. Here's how they reacted:

Amanda Cerny watched her first Bollywood movie at the premiere of Notebook and said, "The leading actors killed it, and I am surprised to know it's their first film. Even the visuals, the way it was shot. Every scene was poetic."

Jacqueline Fernandez shared her thoughts on the film saying, "It is a fantastic film and shot really well, and the director is God."

Bobby Deol reacted to the film saying, "It's a very nice and sweet film, Pranutan has done a very good job in the film and it's a feel-good movie which I enjoyed thoroughly."

Sidharth Malhotra said, "It's an amazing debut for both the actors, congratulations to them. It's a lovely love story, one of its kind, and talks about more than just love."

Filmmaker Remo D'Souza said, "Notebook is a beautiful and lovely film. Zaheer and Pranutan, the kids are amazing, it's shot beautifully, everyone should watch the film."

Aayush Sharma expressed his thoughts on the film saying, "It's an amazing film, very sweet and genuine. Pranutan and Zaheer have done an amazing job and I'm very excited for the film. Can't wait to open it for the public, all the best for the film's release."

Sonakshi said who has been excited about the debut of her friend Zaheer said, "I loved the film and I've left the theater with such a happy feeling and that's what a movie really should do."

Iulia Vantur attended the special screening and couldn't contain her excitement for the film as she said, "It's a beautiful movie and I loved Pranutan and Zaheer's work. It makes you happy and gives you a hope that love is there all the time and it will find you."

Sangeeta Bijlani also graced the premiere and has all nice things to say about the film. The former actress said, "When the movie reached interval I was wondering why did it come I wanted to watch more. It is such a beautiful and honest film and I loved the kids, Pranutan and Zaheer, they're wonderful. Their performances are so honest that's what touches you."

Marking the debut of Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan, Notebook showcases the journey of Kabir who finds his love in a woman Pranutan, who wrote her story in a Notebook. Eventually, the book falls in his hand when he is employed to teach six kids in a remote location of Kashmir, thereby tracing Kabir's his emotional voyage to reach for Firdaus.

Produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani, and Ashwin Varde, Notebook is directed by national award winning director Nitin Kakkar and is slated to release on Friday.

Also Read: Zaheer Iqbal on how he bagged Notebook, why Salman Khan calls him 'Zahero' and more