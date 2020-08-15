Nothing is Impossible for a Determined Soul - Jasmine Dawda

It is extremely rare for a single individual to have a multitude of superlative attributes, but former model and fashion enthusiast Jasmine Dawda is the perfect combination of beauty and austerity. Hailing from a noble background, Jasmine’s ancestors were jaagirdars of the king of Nakhatraana village in Gujarat. Her great-grandfather, honourable Shri Valji Dawda was a royal attorney of the Rajputana court, dealing with affairs concerning Britishers. Her grandfather was also a reputed lawyer, making the locals dub her as ‘Vakil Sahib’s Daughter’, ever since her childhood. Jasmine’s upbringing and lifestyle, therefore, was aristocratic yet simple. However, driven by her passionate ambitions, Jasmine flight from her small village – where girls aren’t allowed to even step outside of their house gates - to foreign countries in order to pursue further education and a respectable career is nothing short of a remarkable feat. Today, she is a celebrated identity on social media and in Mumbai’s fashion circuit, and she has achieved this admirable status all on her own.

Jasmine Dawda is intensely spiritual and regularly engages in meditation activities. She loves to be surrounded by wilderness and natural beauty as such places rejuvenate her mind and soul. It is amazing that even after being surrounded by glitz and glamour, she prefers the company of sincere, straightforward people. It is rightly said that with experience and talent come humbleness and simplicity, and it is these forthright qualities of Jasmine that make her even more praiseworthy.

Jasmine is very empathetic towards the environment and its issues. Believing in leading by example, she is associated with various environmental causes, and she plans to launch her line of sustainable fashion and home decor products that are edgy and youthful. Moreover, she wishes to collaborate with like-minded creators on this initiative to produce unique designs and ideas that encourage society to become more humanitarian and environment-friendly.

Jasmine’s story of success is worthy of inspiration for young girls from small towns with fiery ambitions. It shows that if you’re dedicated enough, no one can stop you from spreading your wings and soaring high.

