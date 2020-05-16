Now, Wankhede stadium to become quarantine centre

After the NSCI dome in Worli and the Nesco exhibition centre-ground in Goregaon, the BMC is taking over Wankhede stadium to convert it into a quarantine facility for high-risk asymptomatic contacts and infected emergency staff of the A Ward.

Chanda Jadhav, assistant commissioner of A ward sent a letter to the MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association), which owns the Wankhede stadium, to handover the possession of the area.

Payment for the premises will be done later as per appropriate rates. The letter mentioned that non-compliance of the directives will lead to action against the MCA.

