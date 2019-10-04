Nusrat Jahan shares a cute moment with husband Nikhil Jain

Bengali actress and MP Nusrat Jahan has hit the headlines ever since she was elected in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. The 29-year-old actress-turned-politician often shares pictures of cute moments with her husband Nikhil Jain that keeps netizens buzzing. On Thursday, Jahan took to social media to post a romantic picture with her husband and wishing her fans on occasion of Durga Puja.

View this post on Instagram Amar pujor prem.. !!! Shubho Panchami..!! @nikhiljain09 A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps) onOct 3, 2019 at 4:44am PDT

In the post, Nusrat Jahan wrote, "Amar pujor prem.. !!! Shubho Panchami..!! (My love of puja ...!!! Happy Fifth...!!)." [sic] This Nusrat Jahan's first Navratri after her wedding in June 2019.

Nusrat Jahan is one of the few politicians who is quite active on social media. From a star-studded wedding reception to sharing pictures of exotic honeymoon post-wedding, Nusrat keeps her fans engaged on Instagram.

This isn't the first time MP Nusrat Jahan expressed her love for hubby Nikhil Jain on Instagram. Here are some other instances...

During her wedding, Nusrat Jahan shared inside pictures from the sangeet ceremony with her fans. Nusrat captioned this picture: "Throwback to the best time of our lives...!" [sic]

View this post on Instagram @nikhiljain09 twinning.. Independence day special..!! A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps) onAug 15, 2019 at 6:27am PDT

During Independence Day, Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain were seen twinning in shades of grey. The duo sported a grey T-shirt with Ashoka Chakra printed on it.

Even, Nusrat Jahan's husband Nikhil Jain has expressed his unconditional love for his wife on social media.

Nusrat Jahan tied the knot with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain on June 3, 2019. She was working as the face of Jain's textile chain when the two got acquainted last year. Jain is a former student of MP Birla Foundation Higher Secondary School. After studying management at the University of Warwick, he worked as a consultant in a UK-based multi-national company.

