Om Birla is NDA's nominee for Lok Sabha speaker's position

national

Om Birla, 57, has been MLA from Rajasthan thrice and MP twice. If elected, he will succeed eight-term MP Sumitra Mahajan as Lok Sabha speaker.

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

New Delhi: Om Birla, BJP MP was welcome with loud applause when he entered the House and later when he got up to take oath as NDA's nominee for Lok Sabha Speaker's post. The formal proceedings were peppered with some banter, slogans, slip-ups as members were administered the oath on the second day of the maiden session.

Sources: Om Birla, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Kota likely to be the NDA candidate for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker. pic.twitter.com/45Xg7Mrnoc — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019

Once nominated, Om Birla, who won from Kota-Bundi parliamentary seat in Rajasthan, will easily become the speaker as the National Democratic Alliance has a clear majority in the lower house. The election for the post is scheduled for Wednesday. The Opposition has not yet announced any candidate for the post while Tuesday is the last day to file nomination. Birla, 57, has been MLA from Rajasthan thrice and MP twice.

Delhi: BJP MP Om Birla, NDA's candidate for the post of Lok Sabha speaker, meets outgoing speaker Sumitra Mahajan pic.twitter.com/rOX5nYou8w — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019

If elected, Om Birla will succeed eight-term MP Sumitra Mahajan as Lok Sabha speaker. Usually, seniority is considered for Lok Sabha speaker's post but there have been instances when first-time and second-time lawmakers were elected for the chair. Manohar Joshi, who was elected as Lok Sabha speaker in 2002, was then a first-time MP. He had succeed GMC Balayogi, a second-time MP who died in a helicopter crash

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI

Top five news stories of the day

The Dutch mystery: Missing Mumbai man spied on, and hit, his wife

Neighbours of Sharmila Shinde, who died under mysterious circumstances in Amsterdam, reveal a dark side to her husband Avdhut, who is wanted by Dutch police; local police in Pune confirm she filed a complaint against him (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Drunken youth bangs car into cab, kills passenger in Goregaon

A 33-year-old Andheri West resident died on Sunday night when a car driven by a 19-year-old drunken boy banged into the cab he was travelling in near Virvani bus stop, Goregaon East, on the Western Express Highway. The impact of the collision was such that the passenger, identified as Shaileshkumar Pyarelal Mishra, got badly injured and started bleeding from his mouth and nose. On being informed, the Vanrai police reached the spot and rushed him to HBT Trauma Care Municipal Hospital in Jogeshwari, but he was declared dead even before being admitted. (Read full story)

Woman who accused Karan Oberoi of rape planned attack on self to strengthen case

The 35-year-old astrologer who accused actor Karan Oberoi of rape, was arrested on Monday by Oshiwara police, for staging an attack on herself. The police had earlier arrested her lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan. The astrologer was attacked by two bike borne men on May 25 when she was on her morning walk. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Man injured after iron scaffolding falls on him, dies in hospital

Rahul Saraf, who was badly injured when iron scaffolding near the GST office in Parel fell on him last Thursday, died on Sunday night. The family of Saraf, 35, Director of Maxgrow India Pvt Ltd, donated his organs and the last rites were performed on Monday. The Bhoiwada police have now added 304A (death due to negligence) section in the offence after Rahul's death. (Read full story)

After 13 deaths, Bandra's fatal U-bridge to be walled for safety

The U-bridge that connects Bandra East to West has been claiming more than three to four lives every year since 2015. As per the traffic department's statistics — accessed by mid-day — in four years, 14 lives have been lost on the stretch, while another 25 have been critically injured at this deadly turn. This year alone, three people died on the same spot. Fortunately, there were no casualties on the stretch in 2018, but from 2015 to 2017, 11 people were killed on the deadly bridge. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates