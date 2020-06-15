On Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Deepika Padukone stresses the importance of mental health

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 after he was found hanging at his Bandra residence. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned his demise on social media.

Now, Deepika Padukone has taken to her Instagram account to stress the importance of mental health and reaching out. She shared a note on her account that read- "As a person who has had a lived experience with mental illness, I cannot stress enough about the importance of reaching out.

Talk.Communicate.Express.Seek help.

Remember,

You are not alone.

We are in this together.

And most importantly, there is Hope." (sic)

Padukone has always been vocal about suffering from depression and even has a foundation called The Live Love Laugh Foundation. Sushant Singh Rajput was born on January 21, 1986, and hailed from Maldhiha, Bihar. Rajput had ranked seventh in the All India Engineering Entrance Examination and had cleared 11 national engineering exams. He studied Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical Engineering) from Delhi Technological University (DTU). Sushant was also a National Olympiad Winner in Physics.

However, the actor dropped out of college to pursue a career in Hindi Cinema. Beginning his career with Television in the form of Pavitra Rishta, he made his debut in Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che in 2013. After the success of this film, there was no looking back for the actor. He went on to do films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Kedarnath, M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Chhichhore.

