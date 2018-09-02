One killed, 7 injured as cars collide in Amethi

national

The accident took place on the Varanasi-Lucknow National Highway in Amethi's Kathaura area, they said

Representational Image

A man was killed and seven people, including a woman, were seriously injured on Sunday in a head-on collision between two speeding cars in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Pradip Kumar (50), a resident of Kanpur, SHO of Kamrauli police station Prahlad Singh said.

All the injured were rushed to a hospital from where two of them were referred to the trauma centre in Lucknow, the police said.

Construction work is underway at the Varanasi-Lucknow National Highway for its four-laning.

