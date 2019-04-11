Order to attend poll workshops irks teachers

national

School teachers are in for a rude shock as they on Wednesday received orders from the state Election Commission to attend day-long workshops on Thursday and Monday for their election duty.

Teachers were already irked with the election duty as many of them have been assigned the job of both the examiner and the moderator. "April is the time when all schools teachers are busy with assessment work, not only for board examination but also for regular school examination. These examinations end by April 15 and we have to declare results by May," said a teacher of a Mulund School.

"The workshop will take almost an entire day. This will only delay the assessment process," said a teacher of an Andheri school. Teachers, who are evaluating SSC papers, had already demanded additional days for assessment because of the election duty. "A teacher gets only seven days to correct around 350 papers. But now, with additional day spent on workshop, we feel they should give us more time for assessment."

