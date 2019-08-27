P Chidambaram's counsel seeks transcript of ED interrogation

national

Appearing for Chidambaram, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said the agency cannot place documents in the court randomly and "behind the back" for seeking custody of the accused

Former finance minister P Chidambaram

New Delhi: P Chidambaram, the Former finance minister's counsel sought transcripts of the interrogation conducted by the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday on three dates in the INX Media money laundering case. According to news agency, PTI, the hearing before an apex court bench of Justices A S Bopanna and R Banumathi is underway.

Appearing for the Former finance minister, senior advocate Kapil Sibal stated that the agency cannot place documents in the court randomly and "behind the back" for seeking custody of the accused. The court On Monday extended the protection till Tuesday from arrest given to Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the ED.

Recently, the Supreme Court refused to entertain P Chidambaram's plea challenging the dismissal of his anticipatory bail in connection to a corruption case registered in the INX media scam by the CBI. The news agency, PTI reported that the apex court stated his petition has become infructuous as P Chidambaram has already been arrested by the CBI. A bench comprising justices A S Bopanna and R Banumathi stated that the leader, P Chidambaram is at liberty to seek a remedy in accordance with the law. The Senior Congress leader, whose CBI custody is ending today, will be produced before a trial court where the agency can further seek his custody. At present, the apex court bench is hearing issues relating to the money laundering case lodged by the ED in connection with the INX media scam.

The senior counsel, Salman Khurshid for former union minister P Chidambaram exuded confidence in the Supreme Court on Monday, which is slated to hear a batch of petitions filed by the latter in the corruption and money laundering cases related to alleged INX media scam. "The Supreme Court has been considerate and accommodating. They agreed to hear all our petitions, including the Special Leave Petition (SLP), filed against the remand order. Let's hope for the best," he stated.

With inputs from PTI

