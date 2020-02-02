Pakistan declares national emergency over crop-eating locusts

Islamabad: The Pakistan government has declared a national emergency to eliminate the attacking swarms of desert locusts which are destroying crops on a large scale in Punjab after wiping it out in Sindh, the media reported on Saturday."

The decision was taken at a meeting on Friday convened by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The meeting attended by federal ministers and senior officials of the four provinces also approved a National Action Plan (NAP) that requires a sum of 7.3 billion Pakistani rupees to overcome the crisis.

Imran Khan directed the authorities concerned to take all necessary steps on an emergency basis to contain the locust outbreak in the country and to prevent crop losses.

The locust attack was first spotted in the country in March 2019 and swarms later spread over 9,00,000 hectares in Sindh, South Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, damaging standing crops and trees worth millions of rupees.

