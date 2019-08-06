Pakistan intensifying efforts to increase strength of terrorists along LoC

national

General Officer Commanding in Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh added that Pakistan is also initiating ceasefire violations

Representational image

Jammu: Pakistan has intensified its efforts at increasing the strength of terrorists in launch pads along the Line of Control over the past few days and pushing infiltrators into Jammu and Kashmir, a top Army officer said on Tuesday.



General Officer Commanding in Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh added that Pakistan is also initiating ceasefire violations.

If the Pakistan Army continues with its disruptive course, the Indian Army will respond with resolve and the costs will be prohibitive for them, he said.

A day after the government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and proposed to split it into two union territories, Lt Gen Singh chaired a meeting of the Core Group of Intelligence and Security Agencies at Srinagar to review the operational readiness to meet any contingency that could adversely impact the security situation.

According to a press release issued by Udhampur-based Army officials, Lt Gen Singh also said necessary security arrangements had been put in place to ensure peace and security.

Indian Army has given a befitting response to Pakistan, thwarting their nefarious designs of causing disturbance in our country, he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever