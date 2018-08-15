Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain: EC should look into vote rigging claims

international

Addressing an official function held at the Jinnah Convention centre to commemorate the country's 72nd Independence Day, Hussain said it is crucial for the country to make state institutions powerful and independent

Representation Pic

In an unusual move, Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain in his Independence Day address, raised the issue of alleged rigging in the July 25 elections and asked the election commission to look into the complaints of political parties to make the poll process "fully transparent".

Addressing an official function held at the Jinnah Convention centre to commemorate the country's 72nd Independence Day, Hussain said it is crucial for the country to make state institutions powerful and independent.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever