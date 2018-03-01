Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhimber Gali

Mar 01, 2018, 21:55 IST | ANI

The Pakistan Army on Thursday initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhimber Gali sector along the Line of Control (LoC)

The Pakistan Army on Thursday initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhimber Gali sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

The ceasefire violation was initiated at around 8:45 a.m. The Indian Army is also retaliating effectively and strongly.

Further details are awaited.

