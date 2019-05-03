Pakistani Airlines slammed for serving english breakfast, customers demand halwa-puri

international

Pakistani airlines put an advertisement which said that they serve the taste of home but put up a picture of an English breakfast

Pic/Screengrab

Airline meals are taken very seriously and Pakistani airlines learnt this after a backlash on their latest advertisement.

The advertisement bore a picture of a cheese omelette, sausages and beans but had a tagline which said that it will "serve you a taste of home".

The PIA ad said, "Just when you start missing it, we serve you a taste of home! A dash of salt and a little bit of pepper, we tantalize your taste buds with our delicious meal to welcome the glorious morning! #PIA #BreakfastWithPIA."

Just when you start missing it, we serve you a taste of home! A dash of salt and little bit of pepper, we tantalize your taste buds with our delicious meal to welcome the glorious morning! #PIA #BreakfastWithPIA pic.twitter.com/UXLamu398f — PIA (@Official_PIA) May 1, 2019

Twitterati was quick to respond and said that the meal wasn't even close to a Pakistani breakfast.

One Twitter user wrote, "You guys really need to sort yourselves out....."taste of home"? Come on whom did sausages and beans sound like a traditional Pakistani breakfast. Obviously you guys need some cultural training.....", while yet another said, "Correcting your definition of home. Check pic: Aisa anda paratha chahye, woh bhi slightly crispy. Anda with a runny egg yolk so that I can dip my paratha in it. That’s the taste of home."

You guys really need to sort yourselves out....."taste of home"? Come on whom did sausages and beans sound like a traditional Pakistani breakfast. Obviously you guys need some cultural training..... — shahmaan (@khanshahmaan) May 1, 2019

Correcting your definition of home. Check pic: Aisa anda paratha chahye, woh bhi slightly crispy. Anda with a runny egg yolk so that I can dip my paratha in it. That’s the taste of home. pic.twitter.com/70hdhwtuSr — Asma Ali Zain (@asmaalizain) May 1, 2019

That’s more British then you can get. No Halwa Puri ? — Naveed - ÙÂÂÙÂÂÛÂÂØ¯ (@AkhtarKhan72) May 1, 2019

