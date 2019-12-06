Pani puri goes global

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

There are only two kinds of people in India — those who love pani puri and the rest. And a new festival that kicks off this weekend, is every pani puri (or golgappa or puchka or pani ke batashe) lover’s dream come true.

Eat as many pani puris as you can and compete to win a prize. The owners, Dev Sanghvi, Harshal Shah and Sameer Sanghvi, along with the resident chef came up with the idea to serve the city’s favourite street food inspired by flavours from around the world, and hold a competition to hunt for the one champion who can gulp down the most. “It is the first time we are holding the Global Golgappa Festival.



Thai pani puri

It is inspired by our love for street food and global cuisine. We have curated a menu which includes a wide range of flavoured pani puris from around the world. So far, the response has been amazing. We would like to repeat the festival, with even more flavours, in the coming monsoon,” says Shah.

For this event, a special menu has been designed with nine innovative flavours inspired by different cuisines. Think good ol’ pani of the plain puri, doused in a new avatar of flavours like Mexican, manchow, hummus, paprika, watermelon feta, guacamole, dabeli, Thai and the evergreen super spicy variant. “With the festival, we hope to bring a diverse and unique flavour palate every year to our patrons,” adds Shah. Then again, if the grand prize is an Amazon Echo Show 5, it is definitely worth a try.



Mexican pani puri

On December 7 to 10, 12 pm to 9 pm.

At Happy House Kitchen, next to Sukho Thai, Kilachand Garden, Dadi Seth Lane 1, Walkeshwar Road, Girgaum.

