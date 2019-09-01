Patient administered stitches under cell phone flashlight in government hospital

national

The patient, an elderly man, was given stitches on his forehead by a medical staff while another stood holding the phone with its flashlight turned on

Doctors stitched up the wounds of a road accident victim under cell phone's flashlight in absence of electricity, at District Combined Hospital. Pic/ANI

In a shocking incident, a medical staff at the District Combined Hospital in Shikohabad in administered stitches to an elderly road accident victim under a cell phone's flashlight due to unavailability of electricity. "My father had gotten injured in a road accident so we brought him here. He was administered stitches under a phone's flashlight by the staff at the hospital. The doctor was not present in his room at the hospital when my father was brought here," Manoj Kumar, the patient's kin told ANI on Saturday.

Firozabad: Doctors stitched up the wounds of a road accident victim under cell phone's flashlight in absence of electricity, at District Combined Hospital in Shikohabad last week. pic.twitter.com/dWvZz3NTvt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 31, 2019

According to news agency, ANI, the patient, an elderly man who was injured in a road accident was given stitches on his forehead by medical staff while another stood holding the phone with its flashlight turned on. Upon being contacted, the on-duty doctor, Dr. Abhishek, expressed his helplessness at the situation stating he would inform the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the problem.

"Electricity might have not been available at the time in the hospital, that is why the treatment was given using the phone's flashlight. There is an inverter at the hospital but it might have gotten discharged, will inform the Chief Medical Officer about it," Dr Abhishek said.

In another incident, the government hospitals of Haryana ran out of anti-rabies vaccines, forcing patients to buy the medicines from outside at inflated rates where a daily wage laborer had to buy the anti-rabies vaccine from outside the hospital for his 3-year-old daughter who was bitten in the face by a stray dog. According to the news agency, ANI, the man had to mortgage his mobile phone for buying an injection worth Rs 4,500 from a private chemist shop. The victim identified as Gunjan though was given first aid by the doctors at Jhajjhar hospital in Haryana but was later referred to Rohtak PGIMS for the treatment due to a drug shortage. "After the dog bit my daughter, we rushed her to Jhajjar hospital.

The doctors told us they do not have an injection and told us to go to Rohtak. We were told that Rohtak will provide all the medicines and injections for free but there also I had to buy the anti-rabies injection from outside the hospital for Rs 4,500. As we were carrying only Rs 2,000, my husband mortgage his cell phone for the treatment," said mother of the victim. RS Punia, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) spoke to ANI on the same and stated that he has informed the medical superintendent about the case and is waiting for his response. He also added, "I have informed the medical superintendent about the matter. We are waiting for his comment on the matter and surely brief the media on the same shortly."

With inputs from ANI

