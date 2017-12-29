Philippines hit by 5.7 magnitude earthquake

A magnitude of 5.7 earthquake, struck 302 km south-east of the city of General Santos of Mindanao island in Philippines



The depth of the earthquake was located 54 km from the epicentre, the United States (US) Geological Survey said early on Friday. No one was reported hurt. No property damages were also recorded.

