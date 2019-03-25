Photo: Vaani Kapoor trains in Kathak for Shamshera

bollywood

Vaani Kapoor is known to be a great dancer but for this role in Shamshera, she is set to challenge her dancing skills and push her limits as an artist. Vaani is paired alongside Ranbir Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor

After wrapping her next big ticket, Hrithik vs Tiger in which she is paired opposite Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor is currently shooting her next Shamshera. She will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in this film. In this larger than life, high-octane entertainer directed by Karan Malhotra, Vaani Kapoor is set to sizzle like never before as she plays the character of the most desirable and sought after travelling performer from heartland India.

Vaani Kapoor is known to be a great dancer but for this role, she is set to challenge her dancing skills and push her limits as an artist. She needs to be extremely proficient in several classical dancing styles to be able to pull off the intricate choreography that is being set for her. Vaani has been honing her dancing skills by learning Kathak for a few months now and she has been pulling in hours daily to perfect her dancing and body postures.

Talking about this, Vaani Kapoor says, "Since Shamshera is set in a particular time, the dance sequences require me to have a very Indian, very classical body language, which is why I started taking kathak classes to learn the nuances and the grace. Karan specifically wanted me to adapt to a more traditional Indian dance form and break from the western style to do justice to the choreography that is being set for me."

Yash Raj Films' larger-than-life entertainer will have jaw-dropping action sequences and Ranbir Kapoor in a never seen before avatar. The film also sees Sanjay Dutt playing the merciless nemesis of Ranbir in this project.

Also Read: Is this Ranbir Kapoor's new look for Shamshera?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates