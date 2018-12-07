Is this Ranbir Kapoor's new look for Shamshera?

bollywood

Those in the know say this is Ranbir Kapoor's look for Shamshera, which has Sanjay Dutt as co-star

A snapshot of a clean-shaven Ranbir Kapoor flaunting his taut biceps did the rounds of social media on Thursday. Those in the know say this is his look in Shamshera, which has Sanjay Dutt as co-star.

Sanju has shaved his head for the action thriller, and RK, his facial fuzz. He made an appearance with his bald look at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reception.

Ranbir Kapoor underwent intense physical transformation for his last successful outing, Sanju. The Barfi actor had to portray various stages of Sanjay Dutt's life and therefore, from a lean body to a beefed-up one, Ranbir went through all, and was applauded for his efforts.

Ranbir Kapoor also has another film in his kitty, Brahmastra. The actor has shot for major portions of the film, and has rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in this adventure fantasy film. A video of Alia and Ranbir shooting for an action sequence had also gone viral on social media.

